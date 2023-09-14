City centre's annual firework spectacular burns out as no business in Milton Keynes is willing to sponsor it

Watch more videos on Shots!

MK’s massive annual firework display and funfair is set to be scrapped this year because not enough sponsorship from local businesses can be found.

Cosgrove-based company Keith Emmett and Sons has run the traditional bonfire night entertainment in the city since 1978 and each year tens of thousands of people attend.

In previous years the revenue from Emmett’s funfair has helped cover the cost of the fireworks. However, over the decades this revenue has declined.

MK photographer Gill Prince captured this excellent shot of last year's Fireworks Spectacular in Milton Keynes

Last year corporate sponsors saved the day by giving cash. But this year the family-run company is struggling to find enough sponsorship from the MK business community to make the event viable to run.

Faced with a large “funding gap”, they say they have no choice but to cancel.

Keith Emmett Jnr said: “The revenue from the funfair has declined each year due to additional security, health and safety and fuel costs. Last year we were able to save the event with corporate sponsorship but in the current climate we are unable to make the numbers work for 2023. It’s a shame we are unable to go ahead this year but hopefully the economic climate will change so we can go ahead next year.”

Keith Emmett and Sons was started by the late Keith Emmett Senior more than 40 years ago. The company is involved in many different events all over the country but says it take take the most pride in local events in Milton Keynes.

The Emmett family has organised the firework display in Milton Keynes for more than 40 years. The late Keith Emmett Senior is pictured centre

The first Milton Keynes Funfair and Fireworks Spectacular was in 1978 and was attended by over 10,000 citizens at what is now the Food Centre in Central Milton Keynes. It was organised by Keith Emmett Snr and local stunt star Tod Cody.

The event has shifted to many sites over the years, including as the Central Police Station, Xscape and along Midsummer Boulevard. It has become Milton Keynes’ biggest annual event, drawing crowds of over 100,000 people from across the city each year.

The long-term venue in recent years has been Campbell Park.

When Keith Emmett Senior passed away in 2014, his son vowed to carry on the tradition. He said at the time: “My father was so dedicated to providing the Milton Keynes community with the free fireworks display and asked me to make sure I kept it going.”

Earlier this year Keith Emmett and Sons put out a plea for sponsors on their website. They said: Get involved with our 43rd Firework Spectacular. The annual display is supported and sponsored each year by local companies who invest in Milton Keynes biggest annual Fireworks Spectacular, allowing us to keep this a free event for the Milton Keynes community and beyond.

“Becoming a sponsor or partner will allow your company to engage with our brand and over 100,000 spectators on firework night…Without sponsors the event would not be possible.”

It is hoped sponsors can be found over the next year to allow the Firework Spectacular to be revived in 2024.