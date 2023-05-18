City council celebrates crucial role of Milton Keynes foster carers with awards ceremony

A series of events to celebrate the contribution of foster carers, and to prompt more people to consider fostering is being run by Milton Keynes Council.

More carers are needed to add to 111 council foster carers looking after 156 children across the city, including some in sibling groups.

Council foster carers are offered competitive rates of pay, specialist training, and 24/7 support plus access to the Fostering Network and local groups.

Cllr Zoe Nolan with Joe Quinn, an experienced foster carer who recently transferred to Milton Keynes City Council

The fortnight of celebrations includes parties, networking, and support sessions plus an awards ceremony next week.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “Fostering is hugely rewarding and there are so many types of care that can be given, from short-term or emergency placements through to longer-term care for children and teens.

"We want to hear from anyone who is interested in supporting a child or young person in Milton Keynes. Our fostering team would be happy to discuss what we offer our carers and how fostering can fit your lifestyle.”

MK City Council is also calling on local organisations to offer training and employment opportunities for children in care.

This month, the City Council is introducing two full-time positions for young adults leaving care. The Youth Work Apprentices will work with colleagues to support children and young people to have their voice heard and engage with positive local activities.