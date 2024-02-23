City Council celebrates the achievements of children in care in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The achievements of children in care has been celebrated by Milton Keynes City Council as part of its Corporate Parenting Week.

The council is a legal ‘corporate parent’ to more than 390 children and young people whose challenging home circumstances mean they need extra support.

This week the council has been running activities and events for those young people, including ice-skating, bush crafts and a trip to Gulliver’s Land, the venue for this year’s True Triumph event, which celebrates local children in care and their carers.

Young people enjoying an event at Planet Ice in Milton Keynes

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “We’re so proud of our young people and what they’ve managed to achieve. This week is about celebrating their successes as well as reminding our local partners how they can show their support. As a local employer, we have several ring-fenced positions for care leavers and we’re looking for other organisations to do the same. We want to ensure that children in care are fully supported into adulthood and have real opportunities to succeed.”

The council is asking local organisations to come forward if they can help to support young people in care.This may take the form of apprenticeship schemes or guaranteed interviews for any care leavers. Contact Richard Lee for more information or call 07881 353 675.