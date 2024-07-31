City Council secures funding for swimming pool in Milton Keynes
The funding will allow sustainability upgrades, including energy-efficient heating systems and solar panels at Woughton Leisure Centre, to keep bills down in the future.
The centre and pool are woned by MK City Council but operated by a private company, Parkwood Leisure.
A council spokesperson said: “Rising energy costs have left many leisure centres across the country on the brink of closure. The money secured l through the Sport England Phase II Swimming Pool Support Fund will be given to the operators ... to improve carbon efficiency at the site
The decision to allocate the funding is set for August 6.
Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services, Cllr Mick Legg, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to secure this funding for Woughton Leisure Centre. We know that many centres have been left struggling and this will help to keep bills down, which in turn helps to keep Woughton Leisure Centre continue serving the community.
"We’ll continue to campaign for more money so we can help centres who are dealing with the spike in energy costs become more efficient and sustainable. ”