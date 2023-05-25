City Council secures £1m funding to cut energy bills for struggling Milton Keynes families

More than £1million council funding has been secured to help lower energy bills for low-income households in Milton Keynes.

The Home Upgrade Grant will fund energy efficiency upgrades and clean heating systems for people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Eligible households must either be situated in a pre-qualified postcode area ( see details here) or have a gross household income of no more than £31,000, or an ‘equivalised income’ , which factors in things like number of people in a household, of £20,000 after rent or mortgage costs.

The home must also be heated by alternative methods, including electricity, oil, liquid propane gas, and solid fuels.

Householders will be guided through the application, helping them understand the scheme and its eligibility criteria. If eligible for free upgrades, an installer will identify which improvements for the home will provide the greatest benefits and arrange any necessary surveys and installations. Further details about the scheme will be made available in the coming months when the scheme opens.

Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Sustainability, said: “We’re constantly looking at new ways to support people with managing soaring energy bills and the cost of living. We’re pleased to have secured this funding, which will help struggling families save money while tackling the climate crisis at the same time.”

The grant is one of many schemes MK City Council has rolled out to support residents struggling with energy costs. As part of a package of assistance set out since its £3.3million Winter Plan last year, the City Council is also a funding free ‘Warmth and Wellbeing Helpline’ offering advice to residents on how to get support with soaring energy costs.