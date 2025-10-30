City council seizes £23,000 of illegal tobacco and vapes in Milton Keynes for national crackdown

Milton Keynes City Council seized £23,000 of illegal tobacco and vapes as part of national crackdown. Photo: Milton Keynes City Council

Milton Keynes city council has seized more than £23,000 worth of illegal tobacco and vapes as part of a national crackdown on the illicit trade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The illegal products were taken from two addresses in Queensway, Bletchley. The operation was led by Milton Keynes Trading Standards as part of a UK-wide initiative.

The city council worked with Thames Valley Police, The South East Regional Organised Crime Unit, HM Revenue and Customs, Immigration Enforcement, and the Department for Work and Pensions. A specialist tobacco detection dog also assisted officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, Police seized 24,000 illegal cigarettes worth around £22,000, 43 packs of hand-rolling tobacco worth £1,800 and 356 illegal vapes.

Cabinet Member for Regulatory Affairs, Councillor Mick Legg said: “Illegal tobacco isn’t just a cheap alternative, it’s a serious threat to public health and can be linked to organised crime.

“This operation shows that we’re committed to working with partners to keep our communities safe and supporting honest businesses. My thanks go out to colleagues for this important work keeping everyone safe.”