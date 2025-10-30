City council seizes £23,000 of illegal tobacco and vapes in Milton Keynes for national crackdown

By Shannon Weir
Published 30th Oct 2025, 17:34 GMT
Milton Keynes City Council seized £23,000 of illegal tobacco and vapes as part of national crackdown. Photo: Milton Keynes City Council
Milton Keynes City Council seized £23,000 of illegal tobacco and vapes as part of national crackdown. Photo: Milton Keynes City Council
Milton Keynes city council has seized more than £23,000 worth of illegal tobacco and vapes as part of a national crackdown on the illicit trade.

The illegal products were taken from two addresses in Queensway, Bletchley. The operation was led by Milton Keynes Trading Standards as part of a UK-wide initiative.

The city council worked with Thames Valley Police, The South East Regional Organised Crime Unit, HM Revenue and Customs, Immigration Enforcement, and the Department for Work and Pensions. A specialist tobacco detection dog also assisted officers.

In total, Police seized 24,000 illegal cigarettes worth around £22,000, 43 packs of hand-rolling tobacco worth £1,800 and 356 illegal vapes.

Cabinet Member for Regulatory Affairs, Councillor Mick Legg said: “Illegal tobacco isn’t just a cheap alternative, it’s a serious threat to public health and can be linked to organised crime.

“This operation shows that we’re committed to working with partners to keep our communities safe and supporting honest businesses. My thanks go out to colleagues for this important work keeping everyone safe.”

