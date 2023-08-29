News you can trust since 1981
City dignitary hits out at 'Cybermen' electric car chargers popping up in his historic Milton Keynes town

They look like something out of Doctor Who and totally out of place, he says
By Sally Murrer
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:35 BST

A city dignitary has compared new electric car charges to Cybermen from Doctor Who.

Alderman Paul Bartlett lives in Stony Stratford, where Milton Keynes City Council recently installed two of the ultra-modern chargers in the history-steeped Market Square for electric car owners to use.

“At first I thought ‘is it a bird, is it a plane?” he said. “Then I thought they must be Cybermen.

The new electric car chargers look like Cybermen from Doctor Who, says Milton Keynes Alderman Paul Bartlett
Most Popular

"On closer inspection however, I discovered they were two huge electric vehicle chargers.”

"It's pretty sad to know that they are not temporary Cybermen as part of an exhibition but instead yet another attack on the historic townscape of Stony Stratford.”

Mr Bartlett, who is also a Stony Stratford town councillor said each new unit can charge two vehicles. However, there is only two parking spaces next to them, instead of four.

"They may be of use to passing Daleks… But locals are at a loss as to why where they live is being turned into a modern metropolis rather than being retained and protected as the historic coaching town they love and cherish,” he told the Citizen.

The Cybermen appeared in Doctor Who in the 1960s

"MK City Council must realise that democracy matters, that history matters, and residents matter".

The Cybermen are a fictional race of cyborgs from the Doctor Who television programme from the 1960s. They forcefully converted humans into more Cybermen in order to increase their ranks, removing their emotions and personalities as they did so.

The creatures first made an appearance in the1966 Doctor Who serial The Tenth Planet.

