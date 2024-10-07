City of Code and Light festival brightens Milton Keynes for crowds of people

Organised by Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture (MKIAC), this year’s festival celebrated the first anniversary of the World’s First AI Safety Summit,which was held at Bletchley Park .

By embracing a unique AI theme through a series of immersive learning activities, interactive workshops, and thought-provoking symposiums, the festival explored how artificial intelligence intersects with art, science, and technology

It started last Wednesday with a thought-provoking symposium on Mathematics, AI and Creative Patterns at Bletchley Park and culminate on Saturday evening with an extraordinary projection on the MK Central Library by Limbic Cinema, followed by the Electric Drummers leading the Parade of Lights and an exhilarating Theatre in the Sky display by the world-renowned drone art show company Celestial.

This was accompanied by the sounds of Jimi Needles & the Club Classics Orchestra at Campbell Park

Anouar Kassim MBE, CEO, Artistic Director, and Founder of MKIAC, said: "The City of Code and Lights Festival isn’t just a celebration of creativity and technology; it’s a platform to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence.

By intertwining AI with the rich cultural tapestry of Milton Keynes, the festival highlights the role that AI plays in shaping our future while also honouring the significant contributions of Islamic heritage to modern technology and innovation.”

Light was the theme on Saturday night

A musical parade

Lanterns lit up the streets of CMK