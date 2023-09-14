City of Codes and Light Festival returning to Milton Keynes bigger and better than ever before

Watch more videos on Shots!

The City of Codes & Light Festival is returning to MK and it's bigger, bolder, and brighter than ever before.

Organised by Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture (MKIAC), it will be a four-day celebration of innovation, art, science, and technology.

There will be creative and inspirational workshops, educational symposiums. unforgettable performances. seminars, thought talks, and artist-commissioned installations including STEM activities by award-winning organisation 1001 Inventions.

The festival will run from October 4 to October 7 and will be centred around MKC Library, SCIoT and Blechley Park.

Orgnaisers will delve into the theme of "Learning” by exploring history, art, science, maths, technology and sustainability.

A spokesperson said: “We will focus on the contributions of culturally diverse artists, mathematicians and scientists throughout the ages, from the golden age of Muslim civilisation to Alan Turing’s Enigma codebreaking during WWII at Blechley Park, which led directly to the technological advancements of the world we live in today.”

The MKC Library will be a hub of activity during the festival with events including a collaboration with international artists Maria Almera and Nestor Rubio. Together, they've crafted 'Relax and Release', an interactive installation navigating the mental health challenges faced by young people.

The spectacular ‘Echoes from the Golden Era’ projection and illumination of MKC library on October 7 will begin the digital light parade, with huge luminous puppets and decorated lanterns forming a celebratory procession to Campbell Park.

A festive finale with The Old Savoy Jazz Band, fusion ensemble Symphonica and Mr Switch and a laser light show will bring together the sounds of Jazz rhythm, a classical orchestra and the beats of the dancefloor, concluding the 2023 Festival celebrations.

Admission is entirely free, ensuring that everyone can engage in a diverse array of activities and events that champion creativity, innovation and community involvement.

Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture is an award-winning national charity working in Buckinghamshire and South East. It has secured NPO status and are part of Arts Council England's Investment Programme 2023-26.