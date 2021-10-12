City of Light Festival awes audiences in Milton Keynes

Hundreds of people enjoyed seeing Central Milton Keynes lit up with laser displays at the City of Light Festival over the weekend.

The festival was organised by the Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture (MKIAC) group.

It was a reflection of MKIAC’s mission to bring Islamic contributions to art, maths and science to the fore, through an exploration of MK’s technological past.

The laser light show

Anouar Kassim MBE, Founding Director of MKIAC, said the aim of the festival was to unite Milton Keynes’ wonderfully diverse communities to learn about, engage with, and understand one another.

" MKIAC was founded on the belief that art can bridge divides, and this festival is a shining example of that. With activities ranging from Islamic art workshops to a STEM careers fair, from complex climate change discussions to a fully-loaded light and sound parade, there really was something for everyone."

Our photos show drummers are from WorldBeaters and part of the ‘Laser Light City’ show by by Seb Lee.