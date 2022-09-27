City's two MPs show over 55s exactly what is on offer for them in Milton Keynes

Iain Stewart MP and Ben Everitt MP hosted the event earlier this month at St Paul's Catholic School.

They were keen toto promote what was available locally to people of that age group in the key areas of health, safety, wellbeing and leisure.

A diverse mixture of 28 charities, leisure groups and organisations attended, including Newport Pagnell Bowls Club, Milton Keynes Walking Football, South Central Ambulance Service, Thames Valley Police, National Energy Action and the Department for Work and Pensions.

MPS Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart enjoy a spot of table tennis at MK's Over 55s Fair

Ben Everitt, the MP for Milton Keynes North, said: "I'm delighted so many people decided to come and join us at this fantastic event which has brought so many different groups from across Milton Keynes together.”

He added: "We know the global rise in the cost of living is worrying a lot of people and we wanted to make sure we had organisations at the fair who would be able to offer support to those who need it the most."

Iain Stewart, the MP for Milton Keynes South, said: "The Over 55s Fair was a brilliant success with many residents utilising the opportunity to speak to local organisations about how to improve their health, safety and wellbeing.

“On the day, I had the chance to speak to some of the exhibitors to learn more about what they can offer to the attendees, and it was great to see the wide variety of support, services and opportunities available.

