Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ben Everitt the Conservative candidate for MK North claims Milton City Council has tried to 'block' a planning application for a new GP surgery in Olney.

Mr Everitt says it's a Labour U-turn on its pledge to build more GP surgeries and, instead, proposes to pause all NHS building projects.

Cobbs Garden Surgery in West Street, Olney, has been running over capacity, and had to temporarily close its list to new patients last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A replacement facility was promised as part of a Conservative commitment to build 100 new GP surgeries.A strong business case was put forward with a potential site identified and more than £700k allocated for the project ahead of plans being submitted.

Ben Everitt, Conservative candidate for MK North

However Mr Everitt claims MK Council advised the Integrated Care Board (ICB) not to apply for planning permission, 'putting a complete block on the new surgery'. In a letter to the Secretary of State for Health, Victoria Atkins, Mr Everitt, stated Olney had been impacted by significant housing growth and plans to build a further 63,000 homes across Milton Keynes would only exacerbate the problem.He said: “As part of our plans to build 100 new GP surgeries I really hope the Conservatives will be able to step in where Labour are holding us back and commit to a new GP surgery for Olney.”

But Pete Marland, MK City Council leader, refuted the claims saying the issue was down to lack of funding. He said: “The reality is that after 14 years in power the Conservatives need to own their failure. People in Milton Keynes and across the country can’t get a GP appointment and the only people responsible are this Conservative government. In Milton Keynes you’d imagine the Tories haven’t been in power for over a decade; they should stop gaslighting the people of MK about infrastructure and admit they just aren’t up to the job. The Conservatives took voters in Olney for granted for years and years and they failed to take this matter seriously when they had the chance.

“Labour Milton Keynes City Council have offered over £700,000 and land for a new GP facility in Olney, alongside supporting access to S106 funding to help the practice prepare a planning application. Unfortunately, the total cost of a new surgery would be over £3.5m and would need more funding from the NHS, funding the Conservative MP and Conservative councillors have failed to secure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Labour Milton Keynes City Council will continue to work with the NHS and ICB on improving access to GP facilities but if people want real change they need a Labour MP to actually get stuff done, not fail, fail, and fail again.”

Pete Marland