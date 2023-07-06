News you can trust since 1981
Classic Route 66 American diner to open in Milton Keynes, complete with waffles, hot dogs, Hershey's hot chocolate and root beer

It’s going to be an exciting and vibrant place to eat, promise the owners
By Sally Murrer
Published 6th Jul 2023, 18:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 18:13 BST

A vibrant new Route 66 American diner is to open in Central Milton Keynes next week – and it’s set to bring a whole new flavour to the city centre.

The company promises a traditional USA experience that come “across the States to MK”, complete with their signature ‘66er’ hot dogs with bacon

There will also be Pop Tarts, cookie dough with ice cream, waffles and Waffle Dogs. Drinks include American thick milkshakes, Reese’s Hot Chocolate, Hershey’s hot chocolate, Cookies & Cream hot chocolate, American sodas and root beer.

Route 66 is bringing a taste of American dining to Central Milton KeynesRoute 66 is bringing a taste of American dining to Central Milton Keynes
In the retail area there will be a massive array of American pick & mix sweets as well as popular USA snacks such as Nachos and chips (or crisps as we call them in the UK!)

The diner, set to open on Friday July 14, is located in Silbury Arcade opposite 02 and can seat up to 20 customers at a time.

A Route 66 spokesman said: “ it will be a vibrant but casual eating experience catering to the broad range of centre:mk visitors. If you just want a take away or sit down it’s a perfect location for lunch, a snack or just a treat.

"Have you tried an A&W Root Beer float? It’s not to be missed!”

The spokesman added: “We are really happy to be opening in Milton Keynes and cant wait to open our doors we feel it will be a great addition to centre:mk.”

Related topics:AmericanMilton KeynesUSA