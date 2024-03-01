Clean sweep on food hygiene for 13 venues in Milton Keynes including Tim Horton's and Pret
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes or canteens:
> Rated 5: SushiClub MK at Regency Court, 224 Upper Fifth Street, Central Milton Keynes, rated on February 20
> Rated 5: Subway at Milton Keynes Hospital, Standing Way, Eaglestone, Milton Keynes, rated on February 16
> Rated 5: Kokoro Sushi & Bento at Unit 18 Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes, rated on February 14
> Rated 5: Ye Olde Swan at Newport Road, Woughton On The Green, Milton Keynes, rated on February 12
> Rated 5: Tim Hortons at 25a Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft, Milton Keynes, rated on February 6
> Rated 5: BSH Home Appliances (Bartlett Mitchell) at Grand Union House, Old Wolverton Road, Old Wolverton, rated on February 5
> Rated 5: Pasha Turkish Restaurant at 16 Buckingham Road, Bletchley, rated on February 1
Takeaways:
> Rated 5: Yo! Sushi Kiosk Wolverton at Inside Tesco, Stratford Road, Wolverton, rated on February 16
> Rated 5: Pret A Manger at Unit 1, Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, rated on February 14
> Rated 5: Pret A Manger at Unit 4 Milton Keynes Station, 500 Eldergate, Milton Keynes; rated on February 14
> Rated 5: Corner Pin Stores at 199 Newport Road, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes; rated on February 13
> Rated 5: Seacourt Fish Bar at 46 Wordsworth Avenue, Newport Pagnell, rated on February 6
> Rated 5: Subway, a takeaway at 5 Winchester Circle, Kingston, rated on January 17.