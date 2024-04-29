Clever challenge is issued to LEGO fans before huge Milton Keynes Brick Festival opens next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An interesting challenge has been issued to all fans of LEGO before the popular Milton Keynes Brick Festival returns to the city next week.

The festival, which attracts thousands of people each year, will be held on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6, in Middleton Hall at centre:mk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To prepare for it, budding builders are being invited to take part in a competition to build a LEGO vehicle powered purely by a rubber band.

The LEGO Brick Festival will be held in Milton Keynes on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6

They can then take their masterpieces along to the festival and race them in the LEGO Car Rally, with the chance of winning a prize.

A LEGO spokesperson said: “Do you have what it takes to create and engineer an awesome LEGO vehicle powered purely by a rubber band? Then come along to the Milton Keynes Brick Festival and test your creation against others – with incredible LEGO prizes up for grabs.”

The vehicle can be of any kind – whatever your imagination can dream up – and any size. It must be made from only LEGO elements, whether that be System bricks, Technic or even Duplo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It must be exclusively powered by a rubber band, which will be provided by festival organisers on the day, and it must not leave the ground during the race.

The Brick Festival started in Milton Keynes in 2018, run by a group of LEGO fans who are part of the local community, delivering events that offer something to every kind of LEGO fan.

But more than 40 years ago centre:mk hosted the first ever LEGO themed event. Called LEGO World, it was the first time the UK had ever seen an incredible collection of LEGO models, alongside fun-filled brick based activities which included a World Record breaking Tallest Tower at over 13m.

Next week’s event will feature millions of LEGO bricks, live build challenges from Master Builders, minifigure hunts, and three dedicated brick building areas to unleash your creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a car building area with test ramps, a LEGO gaming zone, RC vehicles, and unique LEGO displays.