Clever Facebook user launches poll of the most common moans people have in Milton Keynes

Most of them are about how drivers behave at city roundabouts!
By Sally Murrer
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:02 BST

A clever Facebook wag has taken social media by storm with his poll of the most common moans in Milton Keynes.

Calvin Dent devised his poll of the things that irk local people the most and encouraged folk to vote for their pet hate.

It’s been aptly published on the very popular Milton Keynes Moan Facebook page, which invites its thousands of members to vent about “bad parking, dog mess, the local council, loud music at stupid o’clock, speeders, drugs or any other moan, big or small.”

Roundabout etiquette seems to be one of the most common moans in Milton KeynesRoundabout etiquette seems to be one of the most common moans in Milton Keynes
Calvin, a top contributer to the page, published his poll this morning (Thursday) saying: “All of these happen often in Milton Keynes and they're all honestly quite despicable... But which is the worst?”

The poll gives 17 choices for people to vote on. These are:

  1. Pulling out of a junction into the outside lane
  2. Doing 30-40mph on a slip road onto the A5
  3. Not calling Midsummer Place ‘The New Bit’
  4. Pulling out of a junction, cutting up a car doing 60-70mph then not working out where the accelerator is
  5. People who post on social media ‘To the driver of the Red Seat Alhambra registration ABC123’ expecting the driver to see it
  6. People who can’t mind their own bizz
  7. Being stuck behind a Skyline taxi doing 25mph everywhere
  8. Posting on here (Milton Keynes Moan) but not moaning about anything
  9. Indicating at the exit before the one they need on a roundabout, confusing everyone with a brain cell
  10. Doing 40mph on a 60mph road
  11. Pop and bang remaps at 2am
  12. Indicating right at a roundabout but then taking the exit and cutting up the car trying to join onto it
  13. Failing to indicate at all at roundabouts, leaving people guessing which way you might actually go
  14. Not indicating or not cancelling it
  15. Them morons who don’t know what lane discipline on a roundabout is
  16. BMW drivers
  17. Wheelie bins

In the first couple of hours alone, the poll has prompted more than 200 responses and votes. So far the highest vote, by well over a third of respondents, is for number 4 – the ‘pulling out of a junction, cutting up a car doing 60-70mph then not working out where the accelerator is’ option.

One reader commented: “I think half the drivers need to do their test again or have not gone one. And some drivers think is a rat race.”

Another staunchly defended what locals call CMK’s Midsummer Place shopping centre. “If you don’t call it the New Bit, how the heck am I supposed to know where you mean?” she asked.

Surprisingly, wheelie bins rank at the bottom of the moans, with only 1% of voters placing them first. And so far, nobody has voted BMW drivers as top pet hate.

Calvin told the Citizen: “My main point was to start a discussion around the driving quality in Milton Keynes, but it seems to have spread to much more than that!”

He added: “The Milton Keynes page is always good for seeing some of the more interesting thoughts from the locals.”

