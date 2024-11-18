Clever Milton Keynes woman wins life-changing amount on BBC game show The Wheel
But it wasn’t the success that moved them so much. Instead it was the touching 40-year love story of the contestant and her husband.
Nyarai, who chose theatre as her category on the popular show, was the last woman standing to answer the final question.
The 58-year-old’s first reaction when she got the right answer and realised she’d won £100,000 was to call her husband Jeremiah onto The Wheel set to share a hug.
She told host Michael McIntyre and his squad of celebrity experts: "He's supported me all the way! He's my childhood sweetheart.”
Nyarai added: “I was 17, he was 19. I'm 56, he's going to be 60 soon. The love of my life.”
Radio host Jordan North, who was part of the celebrity line-up, extended his congratulations, telling the couple: “Good things happen to good people. Remember that!"
And Michael McIntyre said: I adore your story, the fact that you're childhood sweethearts, and we're absolutely thrilled to award you this life-changing amount tonight."
The expert lineup also featured Danni and Danny Dyer, Oti Mabuse, Ed Gamble, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Big Narstie, and Maisie Adams.
Each week Michael McIntyre hosts the show, which is packed with huge stars, big laughs and a giant spinning wheel. The contestants, guided by the celebrities, have to try to answer their way to a fortune/