Clever outside community library box gets people reading at all hours in this part of Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An outdoor community library box that is open all hours is proving a page-turning hit in Wavendon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The box is the brainchild of Wavendon Parish Council and is attached to the village’s indoor library in the community centre.

Residents are invited to donate and take books as they see fit, with a selection for children as well as for adults constantly on rotation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second Library Box will shortly be opening adjacent to St Marys Primary School at Eagle Farm South in the parish.

Cllr David Hopkins stacking the shelves of the new library box with a selection of books suitable for all ages

The skilfully constructed structures were commissioned for the parish by the local Milton Keynes Men in Sheds organisation.

Cllr David Hopkins, Chairman of Wavendon Parish Council and Chair of Governors at St Marys School said: ‘George R R Martin, the author of Game of Thrones famously said about books and reading: ‘He who reads lives a thousand lives. He who does not read lives only once.’ Our community library and now its 24/7 outdoor extension gives us all the chance to live a thousand lives.”

He added: “We are inviting residents please do take advantage of this wonderful addition to our parish, today and every day. I’m delighted to declare it now officially open”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men in Sheds MK is a registered charity, primarily, though not exclusively, for men. Many are retired or not working. The charity works in an informal way and is open up to four days a week. Members have the use of workshop space for wood and metal work, crafts, model making, art and electronic projects.