A clever stray that managed to hide her kittens on a shelf at a busy city warehouse so she could go out and find food.

The mum cat, one of a deluge of ferals currently being cared for by local RSPCA volunteers, carefully carried the kittens up one by one to ensure they were out of harm’s way.

She even managed to find an empty box to put them in so they didn’t fall off the shelf.

The warehouse kittens are doing well and will soon be ready for adoption

The surprise guests were spotted after the warehouse workers heard noises and this week the mum and babies are all safely in the care of the RSPCA.

This year has seen dozens of such rescues and the RSPCA blames the unprecedented number of stray and abandoned cats on the Covid pandemic.

"Covid has a lot to answer for as it gave people the opportunity to breed on a large scale, mainly for financial gain, with these breeders not giving two hoots as to where these animals were being rehomed too, “ said a spokesman for the charity’s Milton Keynes and North Bucks branch.

“We, as well as rescues up and down the country, are now trying to pick up the pieces,” she added.

These kittens were born in a dirty recycling box in a back garden in MK

In the past six weeks alone, the local RSPCA volunteers have trapped 15 neglected and unwanted litters born in gardens.

"We have managed to get three pregnant strays in before they gave birth as well as several other litters that have come in via inspectors, vets and owners. On top of this we have all the usual abandoned and stray adult cats and rabbits as well as daily requests to take in owned cats and small furries.

"I really is quite overwhelming to know so many are in need of help.”

Surprisingly, the mum cat and her kittens rescued from the warehouse were reasonably fit and well. But all will need good food and treatment for fleas and worms as well as neutering. They also need care and cuddles to help them trust humans again.

Needing more treatment is a mum cat and her four kittens who were born in a garden so full of filthy rubbish that volunteers could not get in to reach them.;

“They had to be lured into the garden next door as it was too unsafe to access where they were living,” said the spokesman,.

The MK RSPCA branch is financially independent from the main charity and must raise all the money needed to pay for food and treatment for the rescued cats.

“We do have a wonderful team of people within this branch. Some have spent hours and hours helping to get these cats safe, while others are raising the money to support bringing the animals or giving their time to fostering them in their won homes.

Other volunteers come to the local cattery each week to clean, feed and cuddle the cats and kittens.

The RSPCA is urging people to ensure their cats are neutered to curb more sad stories such as the warehouse cat.