Clock chimes are restored at Milton Keynes shopping centre

People had been wondering why it was so quiet
By Sally Murrer
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read

A popular clock that has been silent for weeks in the centre:mk has now been mended and is chiming again.

The clock is on a tower on Midsummer Arcade, just outside Primark and has been part of the centre’s history since it opened in 1979.

It chimes on the hour, every hour.

The chimes are back at centre:mkThe chimes are back at centre:mk
Today (Tuesday) centre bosses tweeted: “Our Clock Tower has got its chimes back! Make sure to pass ... on the hour to hear the bells chime.”

