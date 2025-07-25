The co-founder of Milton Keynes entertainment venue The Stables Dame Cleo Laine has died at the age of 97.

Dame Cleo was a world-renowned jazz singer, enjoyed a successful career in musical theatre and was also known for her scat singing, a form of vocal improvisation.

She founded the charity Wavendon Allmusic Plan, alongside her late husband and fellow jazz musician Sir John Dankworth in 1969.

The couple then converted an old stable block in the grounds of their home into a centre for musical performances and music education, known as The Stables.

The famous venue in Wavendon now plays host to around 400 musical gigs and 200 educational events each year.

Paying tribute, David Meadowcroft, chairman of The Stables charity said: “Dame Cleo was a remarkable performer who was loved by audiences around the world and her commitment to ensuring young people had access to great music and music education will continue through the work of The Stables.”

Chief executive and artistic director of The Stables Monica Ferguson added: “Dame Cleo was admired greatly by fans, other musicians and by The Stables staff and volunteers.

“She will be greatly missed but her unique talent will always be remembered.”

Dame Cleo’s late husband Sir John died in 2010 on the same day as a concert was being held at The Stables to mark the venue’s 40th anniversary.

Despite the news, the concert went ahead with Dame Cleo announcing Sir John’s passing at the end of the show.

Singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan is scheduled to perform at The Stables this evening (July 25).

A spokesperson for The Stables told the Citizen there were no plans for any tributes to Dame Cleo before this evening’s performance.

