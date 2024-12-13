The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour is coming to Milton Keynes this weekend.

The iconic truck is parking up outside the Centre:MK on Sunday (December 15) from midday through to 8pm.

A regular visitor to Milton Keynes, the truck will bring festive food, which can be accompanied by a cold Coca-Cola Zero Sugar drink, festive games, and a lucky dip with the chance to win merchandise related to the famous drinks brand.

There is also the chance to claim a selfie in front of the famous red truck, allowing visitors to create great memories from the truck’s Christmas tour.

For every person that attends the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour, the equivalent of a meal will be donated to FareShare on their behalf.

FareShare is a charity that works with the food industry to redistribute otherwise wasted food to charities and community groups across the country.

This year’s Coca-Cola Christmas message is The World Needs More Santas, and during the tour visitors will be encouraged to share acts of kindness with others.

Florence Wheatley, marketing manager for Coca-Cola Great Britain said: “Coca-Cola has and remains synonymous with Christmas, and this year, we’re delighted to continue our relationship with FareShare to support its mission to reduce hunger and surplus food waste.

“We hope that every person that attends the Truck Tour not only experiences the magic of Coca-Cola Christmas, but also supports FareShare, knowing that the equivalent of a meal has been donated on their behalf, ensuring that thousands of people across the country enjoy a more meaningful Christmas.”

The Truck Tour started in London last month, and has also stopped at destinations including Edinburgh, Liverpool and Manchester.