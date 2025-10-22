A coffee house with four shops across Milton Keynes has announced the sudden closure of all its premises with immediate effect.

Out of Office Coffee, which had premises on Stony Stratford High Street, Newport Pagnell High Street, at Market Place in Olney and outside Milton Keynes Train Station, took to social media on Tuesday October 21 to announce the news.

The independent business launched in the city in 2017, with its first site opening in Stony Stratford.

In a post on social media Out of Office Coffee wrote: "We would like to thank our amazing team who have worked so hard, delivering exceptional service and brewing some of the best coffee ever.

"We are extremely grateful to our loyal customers who have supported us throughout our journey.

"The community vibes created in our coffee houses have been a source of inspiration for many.

"When we started, it was a simple mission - ensure every person leaves slightly happier than when they arrived.

"I have confidence that the friendly and attentive team with the delicious coffee and relaxed atmosphere helped us get it right more often than not.

"Following the difficulties of the COVID pandemic, the constant challenges of the energy crisis with surging electricity prices, Brexit cost increases, supply chain disruptions, rising inflation, sharp increases in food costs, inflated business rates and increased taxation have finally got the better of us."

Twenty-two members of staff have lost their jobs following the closures, as reported by MKFM, and anyone interested in providing the team members alternative employment is asked to email [email protected].

The Citizen has approached Out of Office Coffee for a comment on their announcement.

