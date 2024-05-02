Collectormania makes long-awaited return at Milton Keynes city centre this weekend
The iconic Collectormania event is returning to the city centre this bank holiday weekend,after a decoade’s absence.
There will be a huge amount of TV and film memorabilia for sale, plus hundreds of stores offering rare collectibles, limited edition and unique merchandise.
Dozens of stars including Brian Blessed, Anita Dobson, Derek Jacobi and Devon Murry will be there. You can find out here who else is appearing.
Autographs will be available and there will be photo opportunities as well as cosplay events.
The free event starts on Friday and runs until Sunday – and promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages, say the organsisers, Showmasters,
“You can find just about anything at Collectormania MK!” said a spokesperson.
“Make sure you’ve got your phone or camera, as the the iconic Ghostbusters ECTO-1 will be on display, alongside other iconic features from the movies.”
You can find out more information on the Collectormania MK website here.