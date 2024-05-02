Collectormania makes long-awaited return at Milton Keynes city centre this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The iconic Collectormania event is returning to the city centre this bank holiday weekend,after a decoade’s absence.

There will be a huge amount of TV and film memorabilia for sale, plus hundreds of stores offering rare collectibles, limited edition and unique merchandise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of stars including Brian Blessed, Anita Dobson, Derek Jacobi and Devon Murry will be there. You can find out here who else is appearing.

Collectormania will be a collector's dream at MK city centre this weekend

Autographs will be available and there will be photo opportunities as well as cosplay events.

The free event starts on Friday and runs until Sunday – and promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages, say the organsisers, Showmasters,

“You can find just about anything at Collectormania MK!” said a spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Make sure you’ve got your phone or camera, as the the iconic Ghostbusters ECTO-1 will be on display, alongside other iconic features from the movies.”