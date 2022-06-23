College art students create murals to brighten up neglected area of Milton Keynes

The winning designs have been created by students from Milton Keynes College and are to be the focal point in the Memorial Garden in Neath Hill.

Students who created the winning designs include Olivia Harrison, Alyssa Garner, Jennifer Anton Vimalathas, Julia Klimaszweska, Prudy Essel, Ryan Chow and Syd Macguinness.

They have all recently completed their courses in Art and Design (levels 1-3) and Graphic Design (level 3).

The murals will be used to revitalise a neglected area of Neath Hill in Milton Keynes

Community Liaison Officer, Tommy Hayes, said: “The quality of the artwork submitted was incredibly high, and choosing the winning designs was a difficult decision. We think the winning designs will transform an overgrown, unloved area into a bright and vibrant outdoor space which local residents can enjoy.”

Kyle Kirkpatrick, Deputy Head of Arts and Media at Milton Keynes College, said: “When we were approached by Great Linford Parish Council about the project, we were delighted to get our students involved. It’s been a fantastic opportunity for our learners to get creative and produce designs for a space that’s integral to the communities in Neath Hill. I’m very proud of the students for putting so much effort into the project, and we’re all very excited to see the final murals in place in the Memorial Garden.”

“This area of Neath Hill is undergoing a transformation, I can’t wait to see the finished murals,” added Martin Burgess, Councillor for Neath Hill.