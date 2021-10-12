Collision between car and lorry causes long delays on M1 between Milton Keynes and Northampton
There's four miles of congestion, say Highways England
A collision between a car and a lorry is causing long delays on the M1 southbound between Milton Keynes and Northampton.
The collision happened between J15 and J14. One lane is currently closed and there is approximately four miles of congestion, say Highways England.
"Please be aware if you're heading to Wembley Stadium for the England V Hungary match tonight," warned a Highways England spokesman.