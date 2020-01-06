Comedian Jim Davidson denies making racist comment on a Virgin train to Milton Keynes

Comedian Jim Davidson could be grilled by police over claims he told a black train attendant 'you aren't welcome in this country' during an argument on a train to Milton Keynes.

Mr Davidson, 66, has admitted he was involved in a row regarding his over 60s rail pass, but insists the Virgin employee was white and that his comments were intended to be sarcastic.

Jim Davidson denies he was racist

He told The Sun newspaper: “'I wasn't racist and the man was white. I've spoken to the police and told them what happened. I did say: ''Welcome to our country'', in a sarcastic manner, because I couldn't help myself."

But a witness has said the worker was black and claimed Mr Davidson used “dismissive and abusive language”.

The incident happened in October, but the witness said he has now, three months on, been asked to provide further statements in preparation for police speaking to Mr Davidson.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "British Transport Police are aware of a report of racial abuse on board a Virgin Trains service travelling to Milton Keynes Central."