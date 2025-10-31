Great Holm Community Centre is set to reopen next week after being closed following incidents of vandalism earlier in the month

The Great Holm Community Centre is set to reopen after being vandalised earlier this month.

The community building, located on Kensington Drive in Great Holm, was attacked by vandals on the evening of Friday October 17.

Several windows were broken by criminals to gain entry, with damage caused to the toilets, sinks and boiler leaving the building unusable.

Thames Valley Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy from Milton Keynes on suspicion of burglary, who has been released on police bail while investigations continue.

Loughton & Great Holm Parish Council described the incident as ‘heartbreaking’, but said that the building is due to reopen on Tuesday November 4.

The toilets and sinks are due to be replaced on Friday October 31, with the windows set to be replaced on Monday November 3.

In a social media post clerk to the council Paula Milford wrote: “We would like to take a moment to thank you all for your patience.

“This has not been an easy situation to manage, and work does take time to approve and organise.

“We are confident our chosen contractors will do everything in their power to make sure the building is ready to reopen on November 4.”

The council said it wished to thank Zurich Municipal Insurance, Blue Flame MK Limited and City Glass, based in Stony Stratford, for their assistance, and added it would be looking into whether to install CCTV at the premises.

The community centre is used as a base for a pre-school run by a local charity, as well as for various regular activities including church services, dance groups and self-care groups.

It is also hired for private events such as birthday parties and other celebrations.

Anyone with information which may assist the police’s investigation is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 43250531609.

