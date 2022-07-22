Community champion and British Empire Medal holder elected as Woughton & Fishermead Labour councillor

She is well known in the area having worked as a parish councillor since 2008 and more recently chair of Woughton Community Council. Councillor Smith was heavily involved with supporting the most vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic, regularly calling residents to check on them and working alongside parish councillors to distribute thousands of food parcels to people in need.

Councillor Smith’s extensive community work saw her named as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours list this year, and she received a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Cllr Smith will join fellow Labour ward councillors Donna Fuller and Amber McQuillan in representing the people of Beanhill, Coffee Hall, Eaglestone, Fishermead, Leadenhall, Netherfield, Peartree Bridge and Tinkers Bridge.

Councillor Sue Smith, centre, has been elected as new Labour councillor for Woughton & Fishermead

Councillor Sue Smith, said: “I’m thrilled to have been elected as the councillor for Woughton & Fishermead ward. I’ve worked hard for the community for over a decade, and feel very grateful to have the opportunity to do this at local authority level.

"My priority has, and always will be, to voice the concerns and views of those living in the ward and I will continue to do that through my role as ward councillor.”

Councillors Donna Fuller and Amber McQuillan, Woughton & Fishermead Ward, added: “The sad passing of our ward colleague and friend, Councillor Carole Baume, triggered this by-election.