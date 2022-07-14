Community comes together to celebrate Disability Awareness Day in Milton Keynes

A fun-filled morning at MK Rose has marked Disability Awareness day in the city.

By Sally Murrer
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 1:46 pm

The day, known as MK DAD is celebrated each year and showcases the talent of disabled people, empowering them to become part of their community

A spokesman said: “By celebrating as a society we raise awareness of the needs of everyone and by understanding these needs, we can become a truly inclusive community.”

People met at Milton Keynes Rose in Campbell Park this morning to enjoy art and mindfulness activities from Wild Ink and flag waving from the city’s Camphill community and friends.

The event ended with a picnic for all.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the atmosphere with a gallery of pictures.

1. Disabled Awareness Day at MK Rose

Colourful flags were waived

Photo: Jane Russell

2. Disabled Awareness Day at MK Rose

The MK DAD ceremony was a great success

Photo: Jane Russell

3. Disabled Awareness Day at MK Rose

Crowds gathered to celebrate

Photo: Jane Russell

4. Disabled Awareness Day at MK Rose

Medical Detection Dogs charity was in attendance

Photo: Jane Russell

