Community comes together to give free haircuts to homeless people in Milton Keynes

A caring barber shop owner who gives free haircuts to homeless people in Milton Keynes has thanked the community for pitching in to help.

Cass Bam runs Blades Barbers in New Bradwell and has opening her doors for the past two Sundays specifically to help spruce up people who are forced to sleep rouhg,.

The St James Street shop offered a free haircut, cup of tea and a listening ear to everyone that turned up.

Cass outside her shop

"Little acts of kindness can go such a long way," said Cass, who already has chairs outside her shop so local people can stop and enjoy a socially distanced cuppa and chat.

It’s basically just to help people out and to let them know that during the pandemic they haven't been forgotten about. It’s been such a rough couple of years for everyone, myself included as I had just got the shop then went in to lockdown. But this is to let people know that we are here for others still - we're here to listen to put smiles on faces."

Cass and her staff were kept busy with a steady stream of homeless people on both days.

"We've had a really good couple of Sundays. We heard so many amazing and sad stories of how and why people have become homeless."

Some New Bradwell residents volunteered to help out making tea and coffee, while others popped by to drop off clothes and other donations to help the homeless customers. The local Co-op helped by donating free biscuits and drinks,

Even teenagers pitched in, with one young lad donating his trainers, said Cass.

She has donated any surplus items to the Bus Shelter charity for the homeless and promised to hold another free haircut sessions later in the year.

"We had no problems and everyone was polite and grateful. We had a real laugh -we didn’t treat anyone any different and if anything they probably got better treatment then the regulars!