Community Foundation celebrates 35 years of giving in Milton Keynes

MK Community Foundation is celebrating 35 years of helping local charities and organisations.

It marked the birthday with a video showing how it has helped changed lives in MK over the years by distributing £15m worth of grants and £18 in rent subsidies to charities.

The foundation's CEO Ian Revell has pledged to keep up the good work, saying: "We’re building a future for our next generation, to change their lives and to fulfil their potential”

The video features fundholders, trustees, and bursary winners from the past, present and future, and celebrates the various grants the foundation has given.

Over the past year alone, it has distributed more than £1m in grants to 124 different local charities and community groups through its Covid-19 Response Appeal.

Some 98% of these charities said that without this vital funding they may not have been able to continue their

services.

The mayor and other VIP guests at the birthday celebration. Photo: Jane Russell Photography.

On June 30 an open air event saw MK Community Foundation extending gratitude to key supporters, from fundholders and corporate donors to trustees and vice presidents.

The evening was attended by the Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr Mohammed Khan and the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire George Anson.

The High Sheriff was among those to speak about working with MK Community Foundation and the importance of inspiring philanthropy in future generations.

The Brasserie at MK College catered for the event with an afternoon tea, enjoyed by the audience alongside performances from Trumpet player Louis Grao, a previous recipient of MK Community Foundation’s Music Bursary Programme, followed by MK Cheerleading Academy performing some of their routines.

CEO Ian Revell. Photo: Jane Russell Photography.

The Community Foundation’s 35th Birthday also sees the launch of their Next Generation Fund – aimed at helping disadvantaged young people access education and work opportunities.

Kurshida Mirza, Chair of Trustees at MK Community Foundation, said: “The work of Milton Keynes Community Foundation is something I am immensely proud to be involved in and feel it is an honour to be Chair of.

"We remain committed to positive social change through the development of community philanthropy. Looking forward into the future, I hope that we can expand the help we deliver to even more people and organisations that need it, in order to continue to make Milton Keynes a fantastic and inspiring place to live, work and play.”

The Community Foundation would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has been involved with the Foundation one way or another over the past 35 years and the invaluable help that people have provided through their generosity.