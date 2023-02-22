Community fridge in Milton Keynes has saved massive 100 tonnes of food from going to waste

The Woughton Community Fridge on Coffee Hall is celebrating more than 100 tonnes of food being redistributed since re-opening after lockdown.

The scheme re-opened in July 2020 after closing during the height of the pandemic and since then it has seen almost 17,000 visits.

Each month, over 3 tonnes of food is being shared – everything from tinned goods and meat to dairy and bread. Piles of fruit and vegetables are also available.

Woughton Community Fridge

Some of the food has been used to provide hot meals in a community café, supporting access to cooked food in warm and friendly meeting places.

Sam Rogers, the Woughton Food Coordinator said: “Its great to see this food saved, rather than just being thrown away which is what used to happen.

“Our volunteers and people who use the fridge and cafes all help to reduce waste while also sharing lovely fresh food with the community’.

Cllr Sue Smith, Chair of Woughton Community Council said: “Although the fridge is a project to help reduce waste, it has also helped in so many other ways – helping people who might be struggling, supporting the cafes to provide social contact and friendship as well as cutting carbon and helping volunteers get work experience. 100 tonnes is a fantastic result’.

Woughton is one of nine fridges across the city, operating over six days each week and supported by HUBBUB, a national charity and Food Connect, an MK approach using electric bikes and vans to collect and distribute food to the fridges.