Community grieves for little Alice, the girl tragically mauled to death by dog on Milton Keynes estate

A community is in shock and devastation following the tragic death of an “angelic” four-year-old girl who was mauled by a dog on a city estate.

Four-year-old Alice Stones was in her Netherfield back garden when the large brown dog, believed to be the family’s pet, suddenly turned on her at about 5pm yesterday (Tuesday)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neighbours heard her mother’s desperate screams for help and 10 police cars and three ambulances sped to the Broadlands address, which is just a few hundred yards away from Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Alice was in the back garden of her house

But sadly it was too late to save Alice, who was confirmed dead at the scene.

It is understood that the dog did not leave the property, but as a precaution nearby roads were closed and householders in that section of Broadlands were told to stay indoors.

Many homes were evacuated and the estate’s community centre was opened up as a refuge.

Armed police officers warned families they “might hear a gunshot” as they cornered the animal and humanely destroyed it.

Police remain at the scene today

The breed of the dog has not been revealed but neighbours say it was a large and brown or dark-coloured and they believe had been living with the family for several weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and specialist officers are supporting the family.

Local Woughton community councillor Donna Fuller said: “Netherfield is a very tight-knit estate and the whole community is grieving. There is a profound sense of sadness and shock at what has happened.”

A community candlelit vigil has been organised tonight for 7pm at the Grand Union Vineyard chapel on the estate, which is just down the road from Alice’s home.

The house has been taped off by police

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is a very visible way to show the family we care,” said Donna. “It will help people process their own shock and show the family that they are thinking of them at this terrible time.”

Netherfield is one of the most deprived areas of MK, with one in three children classed as living in poverty. But it also has a reputation as one of the most caring, with the community pulling together in times of grief.

Alice attended the local school and fellow parents describe her as a popular, sweet and much-loved pupil.

"She was an angelic little girl. Now she is a real angel. May she rest in peace,” said one parent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local community leaders say they had never received reports of a dangerous dog and do not believe the animal had ever been roaming the estate on previous occasions.

"I don’t think it was a case that this dog was rampaging around the estate….It was a one-off tragedy that happened out of the blue. We are all stunned and desperately sad,” said one.

The Broadlands house is a council property and council leader Pete Marland has said support will be offered to the grieving family and the wider community.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends of the child who has lost their life in this awful tragedy,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We will make sure MKCC will provide any support that is wanted and required for the family and the community.”