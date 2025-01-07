Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mystery of the missing MK professor has ended in tragedy after his body was found in a canal.

Dr Orhan Ekren, who was 48, was the subject of a search after he went missing on November 26 after an appointment in London about his visa.

He was last spotted near Camden Market and shortly afterwards his backpack containing his belongings was discovered near Regent’s Canal, close to London Zoo.

An intensive police search followed, while his wife and children anxiously waited for news at their Milton Keynes home.

The body of Milton Keynes professor Dr Orhan Ekren was tragically found in a canal

Nearly three weeks later, on December 15, police were called to Regent’s canal after a man’s body was discovered. It was close to the last known location shown by a family tracking application on his phone.

This month the professor’s body was laid to rest at Yazıbaşı Merkez Mosque in his hometown of Torbalı, İzmir, in Turkey.

His wife Banu Ekren, a senior lecturer at Cranfield University, said in a statement: “It is with deepest sadness that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Orhan Ekren. After previously being reported as missing, we have now learned that he is at peace.

“Orhan was my inspiration and my greatest love. He brought so much light to my life and to everyone fortunate enough to know him. Orhan will always be remembered for his kindness, his hard work, and the way he made everyone feel valued.”

Dr Orhan Ekren with his wife Banu

She added: "Although my heart is broken, I find comfort in knowing that he is now at peace. Orhan’s legacy will live on in the memories we hold and the love we shared.

"I want to thank everyone who supported us through this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness and prayers have meant the world to me and my family.”

Dr Ekran had also served as a lecturer at Cranfield University, where he specialised in mechanical engineering, and more recently worked for a private company. He was known for his work in the field of energy systems as well as mechanical engineering, had undertaken important roles in international projects.

He was an active member of the Turkish Chamber of Mechanical Engineers and continued his academic and professional endeavors in the UK.