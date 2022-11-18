Community knife amnesty bins unveiled in crackdown on violent crime in Milton Keynes

Two community knife amnesty bins have been installed in Milton Keynes ahead of a month of action against violence across the city.

The bins are being placed in Westcroft and West Bletchley, providing the opportunity to dispose of knives and bladed articles in a safe, legal way. Those using the scheme are asked to safely wrap knives in tape and newspaper before placing in the bins.

The secure bins are bolted to walls and concrete flooring, with a letter box design to allow knife deposits while stopping people reaching inside the bins. They are being closely monitored and regularly emptied.

Officers from Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Policing Team, councillors and Jason Fathers attended an unveiling of the bin in Westcroft.

Jason’s 18-year-old son Jay was murdered at the beginning of last year when he stepped in to intervene in an altercation and was fatally stabbed five times.

The community amnesty bin in West Bletchley will be revealed later this month.

A further amnesty bin is located at Milton Keynes police station, as well as several police stations across the Thames Valley.

The month of action in Milton Keynes next month aims to bring together schools and parents, voluntary sector organisations, places of worship, community groups, and businesses to work alongside statutory partners for Milton Keynes to take a stand together against violence in all forms.

This includes knife crime, which has resulted in a number of lives being tragically lost over the years, but also domestic abuse, hate crime, bullying and other forms of violence and aggression.

Sergeant Thomas Neilson, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “These community amnesty bins provide a more convenient and discreet way for these weapons to be handed in while ensuring they are kept secure until they are emptied by police.

“Tackling and preventing knife crime is a priority for the force and we continue to engage with our communities to raise awareness of the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

“If you have any information about the possession of knives or criminal activity report it online or call 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The new amnesty bins are located at:

> Westcroft Centre, Wimborne Crescent, Westcroft