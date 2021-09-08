Community larder celebrates one year anniversary in Milton Keynes

The Water Eaton Community Larder in Bletchley is celebrating its one year anniversary this month.

The project opened its doors at at Water Eaton Church Centre in Drayton Road on September 14 last year, with the aim of redistributing surplus food to the community.

It runs a membership programme and currently has almost 80 members. They can buy their shopping for as little as £3.50 per week and help reduce perfectly good food going to waste.

The Water Eaton Community Larder has proved a success

The larder works with SOFEA, Crosslinks and Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council and has proved to be is a great way of accessing quality food at a fraction of the cost.

Local supermarkets donate their spare food, and all items would otherwise have been sent to landfill - despite often having several months or even years left until their expiration dates.

An individual membership provides up to 10 items of non-perishables such as pasta, tins and dried good, as well as chilled items per week. All fresh fruits and vegetables are free..

Water Eaton Community Larder is open on Tuesdays between 2pm and 4pm, with free tea and coffee served from 1.30pm.

Fruit is free

Anybody who would like to talk through the process of becoming a member can along and talk to the Community Larder volunteer team about a free trial.

You can also get in contact by email: [email protected] or via the Water Eaton Community Larder Facebook Group here.