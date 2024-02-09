Community litter pick in Milton Keynes town attracts scores of volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A community litter pick campaign launched by the Newport Pagnell South Ward Focus team is gaining momentum with more than double the number of people taking part in its second event.

Families and members of the community joined forces with Lib Dem councillors Tony Oyakhire and Andy Carr for a litter pick in the town on Saturday, January 20 collecting more than a dozen bags of rubbish.

Councillor Tony Oyakhire, said: “It’s fantastic to see the litter pick gaining pace. Having lived in Newport Pagnell for nearly 30 years it’s great to see so many residents taking pride in their local area. I’d like to thank everyone involved for all their hard work and I’m looking forward to seeing more residents at the next one.”

The first community litter pick took place in the town in November, with the group meeting at the Station Road Car Park and continuing to collect litter along the Railway Walk and further up towards the bridge over the M1.

Fellow Newport Pagnell South Ward Councillor, Andy Carr, added: “I’d like to thank all of the amazing volunteers who have taken the time to give this part of the ward a good tidy up. The community here is so active and it’s brilliant to see so many residents working together to take care of their surroundings. If you would like to get involved come along to the next one, children and families are welcome, and the equipment is all provided.”