Community rallies round to ensure tiny tots get graduation ceremony after their Milton Keynes nursery was destroyed by fire

Kiddi Caru nursery on Walnut Tree was destroyed when the blaze broke out during the heatwave last month.

A wooden fence in a neighbouring property caught fire and the flames swept through the nursery and adjoining houses, causing hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Kiddi Caru staff managed to evacuate all the youngsters to safety and are now operating from temporary premises.

The nursery was destroyed by fire

But the disaster meant they had to cancel their annual graduation ceremony, which is an important milestone in the lives of the children leaving nursery to start school.

Morrisons supermarket got to hear of their plight through its community champion Lynsey Marriott.

"A staff member got in touch to tell me that because of the fire the children hadn't been able to have their graduation. He said they planned to hold another ceremony on August 20th and asked if Morrisons help with the food for it,” said Lynsey.

"I told him we'd cover all of the food and drink to try and make it special for the children.”

The fire spread rapidly due to the tinderbox conditions caused by the heatwave

She posted the story on her Facebook page called Morrisons Milton Keynes Leisure Plaza - Community Champion and the response took even her by surprise. Within hours kind-hearted people were offering their help for free.

"We've now got a DJ, children's entertainer, face painter, photographer, popcorn/sweet trolley, bouncy castle, cake maker and two balloon companies wanting to help with the decor,” she said.

"A lovely lady who lives miles away is making and sending for each child. This is all out of the goodness of their hearts.

"The response and the support and generosity of our community has absolutely blown me away.”

The icing on the cake came when one of the firefighters who helped tackle the blaze got in touch to ask if he and the team could attend the graduation.

At one stage during the blaze there were 15 fire engines, each with a crew of four, struggling to contain one of the biggest fires MK had ever seen

"The firefighter thought it quite fitting that they should be there,” said Lynsey. “It’s going to be an amazing day.”