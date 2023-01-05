Community rallies to comfort young autistic woman whose beloved support dog died following attack in Milton Keynes

A poignant fundraising page has been set up to help a young woman with autism whose support dog was tragically killed.

Tobey was attacked by another dog in Wolverton on Tuesday. He ran off across the road terrified and was hit by a car, whose driver sadly could not avoid him.

The worried owner posted details of the dog attack on social media and the community waited with bated breath as Tobey underwent emergency surgery at the vets.

Support dog Tobey was a soulmate his his young autistic owner

Sadly he did not survive and the news prompted hundreds of messages of sympathy.

Tobey, described as a “soulmate” to his owner, helped the young woman get through each day with her autism and anxiety.

Now a friend has set up the GoFundMe page to help her pay the vets bills and get through the tragedy.

He wrote: “I’m trying to raise funds to help pay for any help she needs for vet bills and any other help she may need after the tragic loss of her soulmate Tobey.

"He was attacked by another dog, then hit by a car and subsequently lost his life. He was everything to her and nothing will ever feel like what she’s going through now, but I am hoping we can help take the pressure off at this very difficult time.”

Already, in the first 24 hours, the page has raised more than £1,000 in donations, many accompanied by messages of sympathy.

