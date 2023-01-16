Community saves struggling charity shop from closure in Milton Keynes town

An ailing charity shop has been saved from closure by its local community.

The Age UK store in Wolverton has been struggling with falling footfall and lack of sales for some time, despite being part of the town for the past 30 years.

Faced with losing it, the community rallied round and is now giving the premises a new lease of life and a bright future.

Future Wolverton, the town’s benefit society, worked with Age UK to secure funding through the Community Improvement District pilot scheme.

They are now using the cash to refit the shop floor, update the store and turn the upstairs rooms into flexible space for use for local functions, groups and events.

Trainees from Future Wolverton’s “Making Tracks” programme, which supports young people and adults with autism, ADHD and mental health problems, are also benefiting thanks to the creation of a retail work placement at the shop.

Marie Osborne, CEO of Future Wolverton, said: “It’s wonderful to be able to bring the skills and experience of the local community to the High Street, and to make a real difference to the retail environment of the Age UK MK shop in Wolverton.

Denise Stygal-Watson, CEO of Age UK Milton Keynes, said: “Partnership and collaboration are the key success drivers for the future. We have been part of this local community in Wolverton for many years and we are thrilled to partner with Future Wolverton.