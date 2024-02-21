Community shocked as two dead bodies are discovered in flat in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A community is in shock after two dead bodies were found in a flat in MK.

They are a man and a woman who is believed to be his partner.

Both were found sadly deceased in a flat in Thompson Street, New Bradwell, yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

Police officers had called at the address following a call received from a member of the public reporting concerns.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We are investigating two unexplained deaths….The force received a call from a member of the public yesterday at around 1.15pm reporting a concern for safety.

“Officers attended a property on Thompson Street and sadly, a man and a woman’s body were found at the address.”

The couple were not elderly though it is understood the man was disabled and the woman was his partner and carer.

The police spokesperson said: “The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and a file will be prepared for the Buckinghamshire coroner.

“The couple’s next of kin have been informed.”

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Dominique Muldoon told the Citizen: “This is a tragic incident in which two people have lost their life.

“Our thoughts are with the couple’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“Thames Valley Police is investigating the circumstances of the man and woman’s deaths, but at this time they are being treated as unexplained and this is an isolated incident.

“You will see a continued police presence in the area as enquiries continue jointly with our emergency services partners.”

New Bradwell residents had noticed a police presence in Thompson Street throughout the afternoon and evening and were shocked to learn of the double tragedy.

"Nobody can understand what happened. They just seemed like an ordinary couple. The man was disabled and the woman cared for him but they seemed to manage okay,” said one.

"It’s a horrible thing to happen and our hearts go out to their family and friends.”