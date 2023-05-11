Community spirit on this 'deprived' Milton Keynes estate is second to none, says retiring councillor

A parish councillor who has been forced to retire due to ill health has praised the amazing community spirit on his estate.

Brian Hepburn lives on Beanhill, which falls in one of the top 10 most deprived wards in the country.

He stood down this month as a representative on caring Woughton Community Council due to health problems that mean he will have to use a wheelchair.

Beanhill

But he has given a remarkable farewell tribute to the people of Beanhill, who he affectionately calls the ‘Beanies’.

"My time as a councillor has been eye-opening and at times I have felt so frustrated in things I could not control or help with. But through it all my love for Beanhill and its residents has grown,” he said.

"It’s an estate that doesn’t have a lot, but the community support is second to none.

"We have some characters on our estate and many do their bit daily with minimum or no recognition.”

Brian Hepburn (right) at an event on Beanhill

Brian has praised the Beanhill Residents’ Association and Friends of Moorlands group called Moorfriends who have “made a huge impact” on the community.

He has thanked he Mears Group and Tesco Plc for their help in funding the resoration of the estate’s famous Tin Man sculpture. Tesco also donated selection boxes so Brian could fulfil his promise of providing every child on Beanhill with a Christmas gift, along with food for a senior citizens’ lunch.

“Tesco have continued by supporting our children at the Moorlands Primary School who, over the past couple years under the headteacher Angela, have established themselves as an important part of our community,” he said.

He added: “Lately we have had the food crisis hitting us all and sadly I’m leaving during this but will continue to do my part as a volunteer where I can.”

Recently Brian helped set up a branch of Fareshare food distribution scheme for Beanhill. Thanks to input from Mears, this will be opening shortly in the new community kitchen at Moorlands Family Centre to ensure families do not go hungry.

