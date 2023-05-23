Community-spirited businessowners chip in to help Milton Keynes homeless man with casino night fundraiser

A fundraising event in Milton Keynes is aiming to hit the jackpot to help a local homeless man.

Garudaa Gentleman’s Club, in Midsummer Boulevard, is hosting a casino night event in aid of MK resident Danny, and his canine companion Dizzee Rascal, who have become friends to staff during their time on the streets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vegas Night, on Saturday June 10, will celebrate the club’s relaunch after an extensive refurbishment while 100 per cent of the door proceeds will support Danny and Dizzee.

Richard says Razia Hamid has inspired he and son Arif to give back to the community. She is pictured with Danny and his faithful companion, Dizzee.

Garudaa manager Richard Winterbottom said: “We’ve known Danny for a while after seeing him around the city. He’s a really pleasant guy and we want to take this opportunity to support him into accommodation. We are also planning to double whatever is in the pot at the end of the night.

“Following the club’s relaunch, we’re hoping to do a series of fundraisers for local causes. It’s a chance to give back to the community. So many people are struggling out there and we’re looking to reach out to others and help change lives for the better.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Danny, who is 42, ended up on the streets after struggling to cope with his dad’s death, 10 years ago. He is hoping the money will help to kickstart a new chapter for him and his four-legged friend.

He told the Citizen: “Arif [the owner] and Richard have hearts of gold. They’re such good guys and they don’t judge you like most people do. There’s so much bad publicity about homelessness. But people just don’t want to get to know you, they just don’t want to help.

“No one’s ever done like this for me before. It’s made my last 10 years.”

It’s not the first time the club has helped someone in need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Resident Kim Smith, who had a series of amputations after her limbs were ravaged by sepsis, needed to raise £15,000 for vital life-changing equipment. And, after hearing her moving story, a Garudaa staff member reached out to Kim to offer her a donation. After Kim accepted, the club pledged

some of the takings from its masquerade ball in September, to her fundraising appeal ‘Kim’s Chance’. The team also held a Day of the Dead celebration, ‘Ghouls Night Out, featuring nail-biting acts from knife jugglers and illusionists to fire artists, to further support Kim. The event donations enabled the former hairdresser, who now visits groups and schools to raise awareness of the killer infection and the signs to look out for, to fund a second prosthetic arm.

And now, Richard and the team are urging individuals, local charities and communities in need, to come forward for help to support their cause.

The club’s latest casino night fundraiser, on June 10, will feature Black Jack and Poker tables, live stage shows and the usual entertainment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets are available on the door.