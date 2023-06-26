Community springs into action when huge tree crashes down onto busy Milton Keynes road

New Bradwell residents were taken by surprise on Saturday evening when a huge tree came crashing down into the road following the day’s heatwave.

The tree fell right across the busy Newport Road, almost blocking it completely. Fortunately nobody was injured.

Emergency services were called but failed to arrive for some time, say residents.

The community sprang into action in New Bradwell

"Local people took it upon themselves to clear the road before they came,” said one householder. “MK Garden and Tree services volunteered their chain saw and expertise to get the tree cut and cleared, while people generously gave of their time, directing and slowing the traffic from both directions.”

"It was lovely to see the public coming together and spending over two hours clearing the road and directing the traffic safely.”

A spokesman for MK Tree and Garden Servicers said: “A tree came down in New Bradwell so we went to assist and remove it as it was blocking the whole road,

"One passer-by had called the emergency services before we arrived on the scene, however we got there and had it cleared and made the road safe again before the emergency services arrived.

The tree fell on to Newport Road in New Bradwell

"Hopefully you never need us in an emergency but if you do then don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Residents have thanked the company and all the local people who helped.

"It was a wonderful display of community spirit,” said one.

