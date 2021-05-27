Company appeals for 72 job seekers to train up as home carers for the elderly in Milton Keynes

A growing demand for home care in MK has led to a national provider advertising for more than 70 new staff members.

Cera, one of Europe’s fastest-growing healthcare businesses, is offering training and certification to deploy the new carers into frontline roles in a matter of weeks.

The jobs are permanent and full-time, and applications are open now on Cera's website.

Cera is recruiting 72 people in MK

The company, which is based in Old Stratford, provides home care for older people through professional carers empowered by innovative digital technologies.

They are particularly keen to hear from individuals looking to transition into a new career in care from sectors hardest-hit by the pandemic, and with transferable skills such as retail, hospitality and cleaning.

There will be opportunities for training and development to support future progression for new joiners.

Since its launch four and a half years ago, Cera has grown to more than 6,000 staff nationwide, delivering over 30,000 care visits every single day to a user base of 12,000+ throughout England, Scotland and Wales.

The company has developed a simple four-step path to employment, which includes online training and assessment. They are hoping the recruitment drive will help put people back to work locally in Milton Keynes, at a time when joblessness is a threat for many in mainstream industries.

Dr Ben Maruthappu, co-founder and CEO of Cera, said: “The pandemic has accelerated a marked shift in social care, with more and more older people wanting to receive care in their own homes, creating greater demand and opportunity for care staff throughout the country. This trend will continue apace, even when the pandemic is finally behind us.

"By bringing new talent into the sector, particularly those from industries which have been impacted by the recession and have transferable skills, we can better support older people throughout our communities, protect vital NHS resources and get people back to work in a stable and hugely rewarding career.”

As a direct result of the Covid pandemic, Cera has seen a greatly increased demand for home care services, with a recent study from Age UK finding that 97% of older people would prefer to be cared for in their own home rather than a care home or hospital setting.