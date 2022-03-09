Company boss takes matters into his own hands to deliver relief to Ukraine refugees

A caring cleaning company boss and one of his workers drove more than 2,000 miles to the Polish/Ukraine border and back after collecting a vanload of vital supplies for refugees.

Concept Clean owner Simon Dodson decided he could no longer sit back and watch the heartbreak of the Russian invasion without doing something to help.

The MK-based company, which offers window and high level cleaning, appealed for donations of toys, toiletries and other much-needed items.

Simon and Slav gave the orphans their toys and presents personally

With colleague Slav Cierach, Simon set off on Saturday in one of the company's vans, specially sign-written for the occasions by We Wrap Any Car MK.

He said: "It's time to act. No longer can we sit back and accept the heartbreaking scenes we are witnessing, so we have decided to drive to the Poland/Ukraine border to deliver donations to those who are in need."

The company was "absolutely blown away by the support" from local people, who also gave cash donations.

By Sunday the pair had got past border officials and into a refugee centre where orphans from Ukraine had been taken for their safety.

The company van was packed with supplies

"We were so lucky to take them some of your donations, sweets and toys, and these kids were so happy. They couldn’t talk to us, but we played, had fun, and got some lovely cuddles from the younger ones," said Simon.

"We said at the outset, we want to make you all proud of your donations. We needed to ensure we got your donations delivered not just to a distribution centre, but to real people.

"These are the children you have all helped, REAL children, orphans from Ukraine, who have been scooped up and dumped in a small village in a different country. It is unimaginable."

The pair returned to MK on Monday and have already vowed to make a return visit with more supplies.

The van was sign-written for the occasion

"This is not the end for them, or for us, we will be seeing them again," said Simon.