Company building schools in Milton Keynes records £1.19bn turnover this year

The company responsible for remodelling MK Council offices and building a string of new local schools has recorded a turnover of £1,191bn for the past year.

Milton Keynes-based construction company Willmott Dixon says it is proud at how well its workers adjusted to the challenges created by the Covid pandemic.

The company, which has recorded pre-tax profits of £11.9m, has another £1.35bn worth of orders in the pipeline for this year.

Fairfields primary school opened in 2017

Willmott Dixon's recent projects in Mk include the building of the new Newton Leys, Fairfield and Whitehouse primary schools.

In 2018 the company was chosen to remodel 145,500 square feet of space at MK council’s civic offices by consolidating two office buildings into one to meet the council’s need for a modern-day working requirement.

It also built the £9.5m state-of-the-art medical centre in Whitehouse, which was completed last year to provide health care for residents within the Western Expansion Area of the city.

Willmott Dixon’s Group Chief Executive Rick Willmott said: “While the events of 2020 were completely unforeseen, I was extremely proud at how well our people adjusted to the challenges created by the pandemic. By quickly adapting our projects to meet the requirements of the CLC’s Site Operating Procedures, we were able to continue building for our customers in a safe manner. .”

Wilmott Dixon remodelled the civic offices