Company called M&M enjoys sweet success in Milton Keynes

Bletchley-based M&M Supplies UK PLC distributes consumer goods on behalf of the world's leading manufacturers, including Mars, Proctor & Gamble, Nestle, Kraft Heinz, and Kelloggs.

It sends the products to over16,000 customers across Europe from its large distribution cenre on Denbigh West Industrial Estate.

This month the company is celebrating winning the The Queens Award for International Trade, the most prestigious award that can be bestowed on any business from Her Majesty.

MK Mayor Amanda Marlow and MP Ben Everitt visited M &M supplies to congratulate them on the Queen's Award

To recognise the award, Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr Amanda Marlow and MP Ben Everitt paid a visit to meet with the bosses and staff.

They heard how the business has grown its International markets by over 37% year on year for the past three years - all of this during a pandemic - while navigating their way in a post Brexit market.

Managing director Frank Purcell said: "I am extremely proud of the company for securing this amazing achievement. The award was only possible because of the entire team who work incredibly hard day in day out, serving customers in the UK and across Europe.”

He added: "We are very proud to fly the flag for Great Britain, we have worked hard to forge partnerships around the World, attending trade shows and finding new opportunities. However, we also spend huge amounts of time supporting our UK partners, this includes supporting Milton Keynes Foodbank with donations and logistical support.”

Mayor Amanda Marlow said the M&M team should be “immensely proud” of their success.

“Such an award highlights the dedication and passion to what they do. To receive it on the Queen’s Jubilee year also makes it that little bit more special”

She added: “Not only will M&M Supplies be an ambassador for the country, they will be an ambassador for Milton Keynes, showing our city’s entrepreneurial spirit.”

The Mayor thanked M&M for their work with the Foodbank.