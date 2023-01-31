Company famed worldwide for making watches moves its headquarters to Milton Keynes

The Fossil Group, famed worldwide for its Fossil watches, has chosen Milton Keynes for its UK headquarters.

The company has moved into the newly revamped Norfolk and Ashton House offices in CMK’s business district.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a multi million pound makeover by owners CEG, the buildings now boast a free fitness studio, classes, a high-quality gym, changing facilities, showers and even a cycle spa. There is also a café and co-working lounge.

Fossil workers will enjoy a cafe and co-working lounge in their new headquarters in CMK

Fossil Group is taking 6,000 sq ft of workspace. Their spokesman said: “We were looking for fully fitted space that offered a great working environment for our team. Norfolk + Aston provide that... and it’s an easy walk to all of the facilities on offer in Milton Keynes.”

He added: “CEG has helped to manage our move into a purpose designed space. The team has been fantastic, and the relocation has been seamless, helping us to focus on the business. They will also support the team with the Life service and app, connecting us to businesses within the building and making everyone’s lives that bit easier on a daily basis.”

Another new tenant moving into the development is 505 Games, a global video game publisher famed for titles such as Gems of War,· Crime Boss, Puzzle Quest 3, Grow - Song of the Evertree, Rogue Spirit, Stray Blade and Ghostrunner.

They will be taking 9,000 sq ft of space.

The newcomers are joining existing tenants easyHotel, Aira, Cityfibre, Optical Express and the Canal and River Trust.

Richard Brooks, Investment Manager at CEG, said: “We are delighted to welcome two new tenants to Norfolk + Ashton and help two of our long-standing customers expand within the space.”

Advertisement

Advertisement